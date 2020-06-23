Kyrgios slams hosting of Adria Tour

C anberra: World No.40 Nick Kyrgios on Monday slammed the decision to go ahead with Adria Tour after two stars who participated in the tournament tested positive for coronavirus.

Bulgarian Grigor Dmitrov had tested positive on Sunday while Croatian Borna Coric was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday.

The two players had taken part in the exhibition tournament in Belgrade alongside World No.1 Novak Djokovic, World No.3 Dominic Thiem and World No.7 Alexander Zverev among others.

Kyrgios took to social media to blast the decision to host the tournament amid these uncertain times and wrote on Twitter: “Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition’ speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE.”

The next leg of the tournament, which was scheduled to be held in Zadar (Croatia) where Djokovic was set to feature in the final against Andrey Rublev, has been cancelled in the wake of players testing positive.

Hi everyone, I wanted to inform you all that I tested positive for COVID-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during the last few days gets tested! Coric said in a statement on his official Twitter handle.