Real now on top of La Liga standings

Seville: Real Madrid defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 away on Sunday to move to the top of La Liga, above Barcelona. As Zinedine Zidane’s side came up on top in a match whose second half was high on controversy, it took control of the Spanish title race.

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos broke the deadlock in the 50th minute by converting a penalty after Vinicius Jr went to ground in the area following contact from Sociedad’s Diego Llorente. Sociedad thought it had levelled with a strike from Adnan Januzaj from outside the box.

But, the goal was ruled out after a VAR review showed Mikel Merino obstructing the view of Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois without touching the ball.

The host’s sense of injustice deepened a minute later when Karim Benzema doubled Madrid’s lead in the 71st minute after controlling the ball with the top of his arm. However, Merino ensured an exciting finish by lashing in off the crossbar in the 83rd minute.

Nevertheless, Zidane’s team clung on for the win to move level with Barcelona on 65 points after 30 games but climbed above the Catalonian outfit, which was held 0-0 at Sevilla on Friday, due to a superior head-to-head record. Sociedad is sixth on 47 points.

Everton holds title-bound Liverpool to draw

Liverpool may have to wait a little longer for its Premier League title celebrations as it was held to a 0-0 draw at Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

But it could have been worse for the leader after Tom Davies hit the post in the 80th minute for Everton, which will feel a little disappointed that it did not take full advantage of a below-par performance from the European champion.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool went into the game, its first competitive match in 103 days, knowing a victory would allow it to secure its first league title in 30 years on Wednesday with a win at home to Crystal Palace. But, that is in doubt now.

With eight games remaining in the season that has resumed after the coronavirus stoppage, Liverpool (83 points) needs five more points to be sure of its first title in the PL era.