Vishal’s Chakra trailer to release soon

Vishal unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming movie Chakra. The first look poster features Vishal taking down a bunch of goons who have surrounded him.

Regina Cassandra plays the female lead in the movie,which is being helmed by Anandan MS. The film also has U Turn girl Shraddha Srinath as another female lead. Touted to be a cyber-crime thriller, the makers also released the ‘Glimpse of Trailer’ of Chakra.

The over 30 second video -‘Glimpse of Trailer’ Chakra reveals that the cyber hacking is nothing more than a robbery.

The action movie Chakra has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography is being handled by Balasubramaniem whereas produced by Vishaal Film Factory, the film also has Srushti Dange, Manobala and Robo Shankar in crucial roles.