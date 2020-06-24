Crucial decisions taken at CM’s meet with Collectors

Chennai: Even as complete lockdown is being implemented in various districts across the State, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today held a meeting with District Collectors via video conferencing. Sources said that crucial decisions were made during the meeting.

Complete lockdown was implemented in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts till 30 June. Following this lockdown was implemented in Madurai and Theni districts from today.

With the coronavirus numbers increasing with each passing day in several districts, discussions were also held about enforcing complete lockdown in all districts.

During the meeting, Palaniswami also discussed about the preventive and control measures in each district and options on whether to uniformly extend the ‘full lockdown’ to all the other districts till 30 June, or curb more select tier-two cities and towns on a strict necessity basis depending on the severity of coronavirus spread in the respective areas.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, senior Ministers and top officials were present during the meeting.

With 2,516 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours, Tamilnadu’s Covid-19 count breached 64,000-mark on Tuesday. The State has been reporting more than 2,000 new single-day virus cases for a week now, including yesterday’s numbers.

According to a bulletin released by the State Health department, the State’s total number of confirmed coronavirus patients now stands at 64,603. Along with that, the death toll in the state also rose to 833 after 39 more virus-related fatalities were reported since Tuesday, it added.