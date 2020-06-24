New restrictions announced in TN, people’s movement curtailed

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today announced more restrictions in Tamilnadu in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

In a televised address after holding a review meeting with all District Collectors via video-conferencing from the State secretariat, he said it was decided to do away with inter-zonal transport system and that e-pass has been made mandatory for travelling from one zone to the other to identify people who tested positive for corona symptoms and their contacts.

Since it was difficult to trace the contacts of person, who move from zone to zone without e-pass, and tested positive, it was decided to make e-pass mandatory from Thursday to 30 June.

While banning inter-zonal transport system in view of the increasing cases as people had left for their native places after the intense 19 to 30 June lockdown was announced in Chennai and three neighbouring districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur, Palaniswami said people could travel within their district without e-pass, while making it mandatory for travel from one

district to other.

He also said till 30 June public transport would be operated only within the district and appealed to the people to extend their cooperation to prevent the spread of coronavirus.