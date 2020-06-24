Pulianthope gets special corona unit with 1,400 beds, TV and other facilities

Chennai: With North Chennai witnessing record number of Covid-19 cases, the government has set up a special facility with 1,400 beds to isolate and treat coronavirus patients.

Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar, who inspected the facility today, told mediapersons that the unit has been equipped with television sets, hot water facility, CCTV and other amenities.

“The government led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has been making all efforts to control the spread of Covid-19. Quarantined people are being provided all necessary things at their doorsteps,” he said.

He said that the Pulianthope facility is being monitored by doctors of four government medical colleges.

“People are cooperating with the government. It is easy to find fault, but difficult to work in these tough times,” the Minister added.