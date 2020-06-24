Royapuram marching towards 7,000 coronavirus cases

Chennai: As many as 645 persons have died due to the novel coronavirus disease in the city.

Currently, there are 18,889 patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals and 24,670 patients have recovered from the viral infection.

So far, the city has recorded 44,205 cases of Covid-19, with Royapuram being the most badly hit locality with 6,607 cases.

A total of 2,408 patients are hospitalised in Royapuram and 4,086 have recovered from it. Nearly, 113 have died of Covid-19.

Tondiarpet, a hotspot, has high numbers of coronavirus cases with 5,355 persons contracting the virus. Teynampet has as many as 5,213 persons testing positive.

Kodambakkam, another red zone area has 4,794 cases and the neighbourhood of Anna Nagar has 4,766 Covid-19 cases. The figures at Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar stand at 3,741. Adyar has 2,684 cases of Covid-19.

There are a total of 1,880 Covid positive persons in Valsaravakkam, 1,644 cases in Ambattur and 1,652 in Thiruvotriyur.

There are 1,262 patients in Madharavam, 978 in Alandur and 899 in Perungudi and 860 in Shollinganallur. Manali has 669 Covid-19 patients currently.