Unprecedented 2,865 coronavirus cases in TN, 1,654 in Chennai alone

Chennai: In yet another record breaking high, a whopping number of 2,865 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamilnadu today, taking the total number of infections in the State to 67,468.

The capital city of Chennai alone today reported 1,654.cases. The State today saw 33 Covid-19 patients breathing their last.

On the other hand, as many as 2,424 patients were discharged after recovery from various hospitals in the State. Recoveries were also on a record high in Tamilnadu today.

These figures have come on a day when Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today announced more restrictions in Tamilnadu in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

In a televised address after holding a review meeting with all District Collectors via video-conferencing from the State secretariat, he said it was decided to do away with inter-zonal transport system and that e-pass has been made mandatory for travelling from one zone to the other to identify people who tested positive for corona symptoms and their contacts.