Arvind Swami to sign a biggie?

Rumours are abuzz that actor Arvind Swami is in talks to play the antagonist in Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Keerthy Suresh would play the heroine.

Directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame, the movie is touted to be a commercial entertainer and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has its music composed by SS Thaman with PS Vinod helming the cinematography while Marthand K Venkatesh will do the editing. Shooting would begin post lockdown.