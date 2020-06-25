Global COVID-19 cases top 9.4 million

Washington: The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 9.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 482,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

By Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 9,405,800, while the fatalities increased to 482,128, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 2,380,452 cases and 121,969 deaths, the US continues with the world’s highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.

Brazil comes in the second place with 1,188,631 infections and 53,830 deaths. In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (606,043), and is followed by India (456,183), the UK (308,336), Peru (264,689), Chile (254,416), Spain (247,086), Italy (239,410), Iran (212,501), France (197,885), Mexico (196,847), Germany (192,871), Turkey (191,657), Pakistan (188,926), Saudi Arabia (167,267), Bangladesh (122,660), South Africa (111,796) and Canada (104,087), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (43,165), Italy (34,644), France (29,734), Spain (28,327), Mexico (24,324) and India (14,476).