Record breaking 3,509 Covid-19 cases in TN, total numbers cross 70,000

Chennai: Coronavirus numbers went from bad to worse in Tamilnadu today, as the State today witnessed an unprecedented 3,509 Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases in the State has touched 70,977.

Out of the 3,509 new positive cases reported in Tamilnadu, 1,834 cases are from the capital city of Chennai alone. While 45 Covid-19 patients lost their lives in Tamilnadu today, 2236 were discharged from various hospitals in the State after recovery.

According to the State government, a whopping number of 30,307 persons were tested today. As many as 39,999 patients have been discharged so far, while the total number of fatalities in the State has touched 911.

Officials have attributed aggressive testing of more samples and people from Chennai moving to other parts of Tamilnadu ahead of the new lockdown as the reasons behind spike in cases.