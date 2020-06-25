South Africa begins continent’s first trials for corona vaccine

Johannesburg: Officially known as the Ox1Cov-19 Vaccine VIDA-trial, the South African component of the trial is also a first for the African continent.

A resident from the sprawling Black township of Soweto, south of here, has become the first South African to be injected with a trial vaccine for COVID-19 as scientists seek a treatment for the virus which has infected millions and killed hundreds of thousands across the globe.

Mhlongo (24), is one of about 2,000 South Africans who will take part in the international study after the potential vaccine was developed at the Oxford Jenner Institute in the UK.

After receiving an injection during the trial on Tuesday from Shabir Madhi, head of vaccinology at Wits University and director of the South Africa Medical Research Council’s vaccines and infectious diseases analytics research unit, Mholongo said he wanted to learn about COVID-19 and help doctors find a cure for the virus.

Madhi is also a member of the panel advising the South African government on the pandemic. This is a landmark moment for South Africa and Africa at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we enter winter in South Africa and pressure increases on public hospitals, we need a vaccine now more than ever, said Madhi at the virtual launch of the trial, which is being run at multiple sites in South Africa.

The South African participants will be joined by 5,000 in Brazil, 4,000 in the UK, with an additional 10,000 participants planned, and up to 30,000 expected to be enrolled in the US.

