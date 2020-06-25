Stalin slams move to bring coop banks under RBI

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin today slammed the he move to bring cooperative banks under RBI supervision.

In a statement here, he dubbed the Centre’s decision as anti-democratic and said the move at the time of Covid-19 crisis is condemnable.

The Union government on Wednesday announced approval to a decision to bring 1,540 cooperative banks that hold close to Rs 5 lakh crore worth of deposits from 8 crore lakh account holders, under the purview of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

These banks will be supervised by the RBI in the same fashion as the scheduled banks, offering protection to depositors and reducing the space for mismanagement.

“All urban cooperatives and multistate cooperative banks are being brought under the supervision of the Reserve bank of India. There are 1,540 such banks that hold close to Rs 5 lakh crore worth of deposits from over 8 crore lakh account holders. The move to bring them under the RBI will give depositors the assurance that their savings are safe in these banks,” Minister Javadekar said.