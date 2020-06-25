Wait & watch, says Arun Vijay

Posted on by Agency

Arun Vijay has his hands full. His forthcoming projects include Agni Siragugal, Boxer, Sinam amongst others. He was last seen in Karthick Naren’s gangster-cop flick Mafia: Chapter 1.

Meanwhile a day after it was announced that producer Mathiyalagan would play baddie in Boxer, Arun Vijay wrote, ‘Hi everyone, A lot of you have been asking me about my film #BOXER for which I am equally excited as you all.. I had been working very hard to prepare myself for the said project, but have not started full fledged filming yet. As this movie requires a lot of effort & commitment both physically and mentally, it has to be worked on a time frame which can only be done with a clarity from the production house. So kindly wait for an official update from my side regarding the project. Thank you, AV. P.S. Until then here’s a pic for you’ll….’

Agency

More Posts