Wait & watch, says Arun Vijay

Arun Vijay has his hands full. His forthcoming projects include Agni Siragugal, Boxer, Sinam amongst others. He was last seen in Karthick Naren’s gangster-cop flick Mafia: Chapter 1.

Meanwhile a day after it was announced that producer Mathiyalagan would play baddie in Boxer, Arun Vijay wrote, ‘Hi everyone, A lot of you have been asking me about my film #BOXER for which I am equally excited as you all.. I had been working very hard to prepare myself for the said project, but have not started full fledged filming yet. As this movie requires a lot of effort & commitment both physically and mentally, it has to be worked on a time frame which can only be done with a clarity from the production house. So kindly wait for an official update from my side regarding the project. Thank you, AV. P.S. Until then here’s a pic for you’ll….’