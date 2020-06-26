9,319 TASMAC staff booked for selling liquor at higher rates

Chennai: State-owned Tamilnadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), the sole retailer of liquor business in Tamilnadu, today informed the Madras High Court that cases have been booked under 9,319 staff members for indulging in malpractices.

It said the action has been taken against them for selling liquor at rates higher than the maximum retail price. Also, 6,000 CCTV cameras have been fitted in 3,000 TASMAC outlets, the management informed.

A Supreme Court’s order paved the way for resumption of liquor sale in Tamilnadu through Tamilnadu State Marketing Corporation retail vends.

However, shops were again closed in Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Madurai districts where a new lockdown is in force.