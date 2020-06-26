All is fair as ‘Fair’ goes from Fair & Lovely

Chennai: At a time when discrimination based on one’s skin colour has come under severe criticism, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has said it will remove the word ‘fair’ from its popular cream ‘Fair and Lovely’.

The company has taken this decision following the global #BlackLivesMatter movement.

In a statement, Unilever announced the next step in the evolution of its skin care portfolio to a more inclusive vision of beauty – which includes the removal of the words ‘fair/fairness’, ‘white/whitening’, and ‘light/lightening’ from its products’ packs and communication. As part of this decision, the Fair & Lovely brand name will be changed in the next few months. The new name is awaiting regulatory approvals, the company stated.

Sunny Jain, president, beauty and personal care, Unilever, said, “we are fully committed to having a global portfolio of skin care brands that is inclusive and cares for all skin tones, celebrating greater diversity of beauty. We recognise that the use of the words ‘fair’, ‘white’ and ‘light’ suggest a singular ideal of beauty that we don’t think is right, and we want to address this. As we’re evolving the way that we communicate the skin benefits of our products that deliver radiant and even tone skin, it’s also important to change the language we use.”

Recently, Johnson and Johnson announced that it will be stopping the sale of two fairness products that are sold in India.