Chennai marching towards 50,000 Covid-19 cases

Chennai: Despite aggressive testing and a strict lockdown, the Covid-19 cases continue to surge. The death toll in the city due to the novel Coronavirus has touched 694.

Currently, there are 18,969 patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals and 27,986 patients have recovered from the viral infection after treatment.

A press release from the Greater Chennai Corporation says that the metropolis has recorded 47,650 cases of Covid-19, with Royapuram alone accounting for 6,951 cases.

A total of 2,486 patients are hospitalised and 4,347 have recovered from it. Nearly, 118 have died of Covid-19 in the locality of Royapuram.

Tondiarpet, a hotspot, has high numbers of Coronavirus cases with 5,717 persons contracting the virus.

As many as 89 persons have lost their lives in Tondiarpet and 1,986 are being treated for the viral infection and a total of 3,642 have recovered.

Teynampet has as many as 5,534 persons testing positive and it has the second highest death toll with 104 lives being lost of the Pandemic.

As per records, 2,016 are hospitalised and 3,414 have recovered here. Kodambakkam, another red zone area, has 5,216 cases and the neighbourhood of Anna Nagar has 5,260 Covid-19 cases. The figures at Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar stand at 3,981. Adyar has 2,922 cases of Covid-19.

There are a total of 2,058 Covid positive persons in Valsaravakkam, 1,859 cases in Ambattur and 1,787 patients in Thiruvotriyur.

There are 1,395 patients in Madharavam, 1,149 in Alandur and 928 in Perungudi and 984 Covid-19 in Shollinganallur. Manali has 726 Covid-19 patients currently.