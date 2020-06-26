CM to tour TN to monitor Covid works

Chennai: With total lockdown in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Madurai and Theni districts ending on 30 June, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will meet the medical experts team on 29 June to discuss the extension of the lockdown.

The total lockdown was implemented in these districts as a measure to control the spread of coronavirus which was already high in these places. Meanwhile, sources said that Palaniswami will embark on a State-wide tour to review the situation and monitor measures taken to combat the spread of the pandemic.

Speaking to officials at Tiruchy today, Palaniswami said Tamilnadu government is working efficiently in the fight against coronavirus.

‘Tamilnadu is the best State in preventing coronavirus. The State is properly following all the proceedures stated by the ICMR. Even developed nations are finding it difficult to fight against the virus. The State is taking necessary measures to ensure that loan is given to those who are financially affected due to the lockdown,’ he said.

Earlier in the day he inaugurated several welfare schemes worth Rs 25.53 crore via video conferencing from the Tiruchy Collector office. It may be noted that coronavirus numbers went from bad to worse in Tamilnadu Thursday, as the State yesterday witnessed an unprecedented 3,509 Covid-19 infections. With this, the total number of cases in the State has touched 70,977.

Out of the 3,509 new positive cases reported in Tamilnadu, 1,834 cases are from the capital city of Chennai alone. While 45 Covid-19 patients lost their lives in Tamilnadu today, 2236 were discharged from various hospitals in the State after recovery.

According to the State government, a whopping number of 30,307 persons were tested yesterday. As many as 39,999 patients have been discharged so far, while the total number of fatalities in the State has touched 911.

Officials have attributed aggressive testing of more samples and people from Chennai moving to other parts of Tamilnadu ahead of the new lockdown as the reasons behind spike in cases.