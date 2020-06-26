Doctors write to Modi, urge him promote plant-based diet

Chennai: Many doctors, activists and animal welfare groups have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote plant-based food options and regulate meat, egg and dairy industries.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, they pointed out that as the coronavirus outbreak was traced to a meat market in China’s Wuhan, such a threat prevails in meat production facilities and markets in India too.

The doctors’ call has been supported by animal welfare groups People For Animals (PFA), Ahimsa Trust and Mercy For Animals (MFA). They said in the letter that a significant amount of research by global bodies such as EAT Lancet, World Economic Forum, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation, among others have concluded that increased production and consumption of animal-based foods is detrimental to public health and the environment.

“While COVID-19 has been traced to a meat market in Wuhan, the conditions in such places are similar to any meat production facility and market in India,” according to Gauri Maulekhi, an animal rights activist from PFA.

Several prominent and reputable medical professionals have also issued advisories stating that plant-based/vegetarian diets are safer and more sustainable compared to consumption of meat, eggs, and dairy products.

According to Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi from Tata Memorial Hospital, “there is ample evidence from research to prove the role of different forms of meat in causation of several chronic diseases such as type-2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, coronary heart failure, stroke etc. Increased meat consumption also leads to increased water usage, deforestation, water pollution and greenhouse effect, ultimately leading to global warming.”

“It is time that the Eat Right Campaign initiated by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India highlights and promotes consumption of plant-based diet for public health, food security and sustainability,” he said.