Dramatic increase of 3,645 Covid-19 cases in TN, total nears 75,000

Chennai: It was yet another day of unprecedented high of Covid-19 cases in Tamilnadu, as the State today recorded 3,645 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 74,622.

Chennai as usual topped the list with a whopping number of 1957 cases. With this, the total number of infections in the metropolis has touched 49,690. Several districts including Chengalpet, Salem and Madurai saw a hike in number of cases.

According to the State Health department’s bulletin, 46 Covid-19 patients lost their lives in various parts of Tamilnadu today, taking the total number of fatalities to 957

It said as many as 1,358 patients were discharged from hospitals across Tamilnadu today after recovery and the total number of patients discharged so far is 41,357.

While the active cases stand at 32,305, the total samples tested in last 24 hours were 33,675. So far, 10,42,649 samples have been tested in Tamilnadu, added the bulletin.