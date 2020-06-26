Former Indian cricketer Robin Singh’s car seized by Chennai police

Chennai: The Greater Chennai city Police have seized the car of former Indian cricketer Robin Singh car for violating the Covid-19 lockdown guidelines.

Sources said that Robin Singh was on his way to purchase some essentials, when the police officials seized it on the ground that he did not have a valid e-pass.

He also did not disclose any valid reason, like emergency, to travel in the car. He was coming from the East Coast Road (ECR) towards Thiruvanmiyur when the car was seized.

“He was very polite and didn’t put on any airs. We seized his vehicle for violating the lockdown rules,” the sources said.

As Chennai and three neighbouring districts were under 12-day total and complete lockdown from June 19 to prevent spread of coronavirus, Chennai City Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan appealed to the people to buy their essential within two km radius from their houses by walk, without taking their two-wheelers or cars.

He also warned of stringent action against those violating this guideline.