Police attacking public is as bad as pandemic: Madras High Court

Chennai: Taking a serious view of a man and his son losing their lives in police custody, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court today said police assaulting members of the public is as bad as an infection like Covid-19.

The court, which suo moto took congizance of the incident happened in Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district, has said justice will be delivered in the case. “Don’t underestimate the court,” it said and directed the police to safeguard records and CCTV footages in connection with the incident.

It also directed the government to take steps to provide counselling to policemen suffering from mental stress.

In response, the Tamilnadu government said a committee under Law Secretary will be formed and guidelines will be issued. Thoothukudi SP filed a report in the HC in connection with the Sathankulam tragedy.

The deceased were identified as Jayaraj and his son Bennix (31), who were running a mobile shop at Sathankulam. The police booked a case against them for keeping their shop open till late in the evening on 19 June in violation of curfew rules.

Bennix entered into an altercation with the police at Sathankulam police station, when cops allegedly attacked Jayaraj during the interrogation.

Bennix reportedly pushed a Sub-Inspector of police after which the police registered a case against the father-son duo under various sections of the IPC, including 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). They were produced before the judicial magistrate on June 20 and were lodged in the Kovilpatti sub-jail in judicial custody.

Jayaraj and Bennix fell ill in the jail on Monday. Both of them were rushed to Kovilpatti government hospital, where Bennix died of cardiac arrest on Monday night, while Jayaraj died Tuesday.

Agitated over the deaths, the relatives of the deceased and traders resorted to road-roko agitation at Sathankulam old bus stand area, accusing that police excess resulted in the death of Jayaraj and Bennix. Shops were downed in many parts of Tamilnadu today protesting the deaths of the duo.