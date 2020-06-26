Police Commissioner’s warning to food delivery staff, shop owners

Chennai: Even as the Greater Chennai city Police have been implementing the new lockdown in a strict manner, Commissioner A K Viswanathan has expressed disappointment over food delivery staff.

Viswanathan said the delivery executives of food aggregators made it a habit to gather at one place and leave the place only after receiving orders.

“They have been advised to desist from this and to maintain physical distancing while standing before the outlets,” the top police official added.

Viswanathan also said the shops or any outlets should not sell goods to customers turned up without masks. “The public should extend their cooperation to the government and the police,” he added.

Giving details on police action, he said, “With the cooperation of the public, the lockdown has been implemented well. So far, 33,201 vehicles have been seized and 36,568 persons booked for violating prohibitory orders. Likewise, 16,192 cases were booked for failing to wear masks and to adhere to physical distancing norms.”