Trains to remain off track till 12 August in India

Chennai: Extending suspension of train services in view of increasing Covid-19 numbers, the Railway Board has said all regular mail, express and passenger services as well as suburban trains have been cancelled till 12 August.

However, all special trains—12 pairs running on the Rajdhani routes since May 12 and 100 pairs operating since 1 June will continue.

According to officials, the limited special suburban services which began recently in Mumbai to ferry essential services personnel identified by the local authorities will also continue to run.

“All tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains for journey date from 01.07.20 to 12.08.20 also stand cancelled. Full refund will be generated,” the order said.