2-4 health camps in all wards: Corpn Commissioner

Chennai: Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash today said that camps are being conducted it two to four places in every ward.

He said this while speaking to mediapersons after participating in a awaraness camp at Pulianthope.

He further said that camps are being held at Primary Health Centres as well. “All works excluding coronavirus treatment are alo happening,” he added.

Earlier, he said two dialysis would be inaugurated in Injambakkam with Freemasons and Thiruvottriyur with Rotary next month. He said that they wanted to have 150 machines operational in Chennai and were working on it. He said this at the inaugural of a dialysis unit with Tanker in Porur.