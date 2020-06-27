Covid-19 testing capacity increased in TN: Radhakrishnan

Chennai: Tamilnadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan today said that the testing capacity has been increased in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons after reviewing the medical camp at Tondiarpet, he said, “On an average 9,000 to 10,000 tests are being carried out in Chennai. Tests are carried out by personally visiting each households in the district.”

He added that the infection has been brought under control in Kannagi Nagar and Thideer Nagar.

“Wearing mask is the only way to prevent the spreading of the virus. Public should understand this and cooperate with the government. Kabasurakudineer and Zinc tablets are being given to the residents,” he said.

“Allopathy medicine is being followed. Eleven different types of treatment is being carried out,” he added.