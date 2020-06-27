Covid crisis: TN caught between Centre & govt staff

Chennai: Tamilnadu is in a deep financial crisis and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami himself has admitted this.

With its revenues suffering huge losses due to Covid-19 and with little financial help coming from the Centre, the State government, even as waging a war against the pandemic which itself requires huge money, is also forced to undergo huge expenses, mainly salaries to its employees.

“While some departments of the government, especially health, police and revenue, are working overtime during these coronavirus times, personnel of many other departments are not doing much. When the State is facing such a huge financial crisis, it is time to trim their salaries, at least till the normalcy is restored. But, the government is not ready to do this for obvious reasons. It is time for Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to take some bold decisions like his mentor J Jayalalithaa,” says Murali, a socal worker.

Rajendran, who works for a private company, says, “many firms have resorted to lay-offs and salary cuts. The government employees themselves should voluntarily come forward to take salary reductions considering the poor financial health of the State.”

An activisit points out, “the Union government has not fulfilled the State’s request for financial aid to face Covid-19. The fund allocated for Tamilnadu is less considered its contribution to the GDP and the number of Covid-19 cases here. The BJP may not have much stakes here. But equal treatment is needed to all States”.

While fronline staff including doctors, nurses, paramedical employees, police personnel and Corporation workers are waging a spirited battle against Covid-19 by risking their lives, there are many other government ‘servants’ who are actually leading a ‘royal’ life, feel many.

Ever since the coronavirus induced lockdown was announced in the last week of March, staff members of many government departments are working nil or very less, but are drawing full salary along with other benefits.

At a time when migrant workers are walking hundreds of kilometres with hungry stomachs and barefoot braving the hot sun and employees of many private companies are facing salary cuts and job losses, these ‘privileged’ government staff are protesting even the decision to delay the DA payments, as the State is facing acute finance crunch due to the pandemic.

Already pegging a revenue loss of Rs 35,000 crore in two months, the State may record a revenue deficit of Rs 85,000 crore, the Chief Minister said.

“The Finance Secretary has informed us that with industries and commercial establishments not functioning, there is revenue loss for the state of around Rs 13,000 – 14,000 crore per month, resulting in a revenue deficit of Rs 85,000 crore,” he added.

The expenditure on the salary of government employees and projects can be taken care of only if the State earned a monthly revenue of Rs 24,000 crore per month.

“Tamilnadu incurred a loss of Rs 14,000 crore per month on an average during the Corona pandemic. The loss so far has been estimated at Rs 35,000 crore,” he said.