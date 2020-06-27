Highest ever increase of 3,713 new Covid cases in TN , total crosses 78,000

Chennai: In yet another biggest ever increase in Covid-19 numbers, Tamilnadu today reported 3,713 new cases, taking the total number of infections in the State to 78,335.

According to the official bulletin issued by the Health Department this evening, the capital city of Chennai witnessed an unprecedented 1,939 new cases today. With this, the total number of infections in the metropolis has touched 51,669.

As many as 68 Covid patients lost their lives in various parts of Tamilnadu today. As a result, the total number of fatalities in the State has touched 1,025.

On the other hand, 2,737 patients were discharged after recovery from hospitals across the State today, taking the total number of recoveries to 44,094. According to officials, 34,085 samples were tested in Tamilnadu today.