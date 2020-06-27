Kollywood celebrities voice against Sathankulam deaths

The death of two traders in police custody has hogged headlines. Kollywood artistes too have voicied against the police for the deaths.

Actor Jayam Ravi tweeted, ‘#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix No one is above the law, justice must be done for this inhuman act.’

Similar actress Srushti Dangae tweeted, ‘

What happened with jeyaraj and Fenix is completely inhuman & barbaric. I can’t even begin to imagine the pain they force to go through, no one is above law & certainly such cruel act can’t go unpunished. My heartfelt condolences to the family.

Playback singer Srinivas said during the chat show ‘The Evening Show With AV’ with anchor Arun Venugopal on his YouTube channel Gethist Creative, said, ‘During these troubled times of corona outbreak, Tamilnadu police have been doing a lot of good things. They have endangered their lives by standing at the forefront, for our sake. But, there will be rotten eggs everywhere.

The police department should come forward to set their house in order. There has to be an uproar about this incident, so that it is not repeated. One should rise up’.

Kajal Agarwal tweeted, ‘This is gut wrenching,sickening, and intolerable. Cannot seem to fathom how we as a society are so sick in the head.We have to raise our voice NOW.Stand in support of #JayarajandFenix #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix cannot imagine the sorrow of the family. Heartfelt grief and condolence’. Actress and singer Andrea Jeremiah has compared

Sathankulam’s incident with George Floyd’s murder which shook entire America.

‘India’s #blacklivesmatter moment has arrived. What happened in Tuticorin was horrible, and we fail as humans if we do not raise our voices against this injustice #enoughisenough #justiceforjeyarajandfenix’, tweeted Andrea.

Remember Jayaraj and Fenix who were incarcerated at the Sathankulam police lock-up for the entire night on Friday died within hours of each other on Monday night. They were held for keeping their shop open beyond permitted hours during the virus curfew in Tuticorin district.