No possibility of opening schools, will discuss with CM on online classes: Minister

Chennai: Tamilnadu School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan today said there are no possibilities of reopening schools in the State as of now, due to the Covid-19 situation.

Speaking to the media, he said, ‘a decision on online classes will be taken and announced in the next two days, after consultation with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’.

The Minister recently met the Chief Minister to discuss grating marks to 10th standard students for their board exams.

Sources said that the government is planning to award marks based on grades.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said steps to regulate online education are being considered by the government.

It may be noted that Sengottaiyan recently said that strict action would be taken against the schools that indugle in the malpractice while awarding board exam marks for 10th standard students. He said the decision was taken was taken after several complaints were received that private schools were tampering with the marks.