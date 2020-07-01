83 confirmed for release this Christmas

After being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sports epic 83 has been scheduled for Christmas this year now.

The announcement comes at a time when a slew of films — including big-ticket releases like the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj starring Ajay Devgn, and the Alia Bhatt-starrer Sadak 2 — committed for digital release on Monday, among other hyped projects.

Directed by Kabir Khan, “83” narrates the story of India’s first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. In the movie, Ranveer Singh stars as the underdog team’s captain Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone plays Kapil’s wife Romi Dev. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare in key roles.