Bhagavad Gita’s application in everyday life

Chennai: ISKCON Chennai is conducting ‘Gita Made Easy’, a 18-session free online course on the Bhagavad Gita starting from 6 July in Hindi.

According to a press release, each session will cover the essence of one chapter of the Bhagavad Gita and by the end of course, the participants will get a precise understanding of the Gita and its application in everyday life.

“The world is in a period of crisis and the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita can’t get more relevant than now. One of the highlights of the course is that you will receive a completion certificate as well. So dedicate one hour of your day and be immensely benefited,” says a press release from ISKCON.

ISKCON, Chennai recently conducted the course in the English language and had 10,800 registered participants. For more details, contact 98402 29226.