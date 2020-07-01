Burnley moves to eighth place in Premier League

London: Burnley moved up to eighth in the Premier League standings after a header from captain Ben Mee earned it a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Sean Dyche’s side is now above Arsenal and Sheffield United and on to 45 points, level on points with Tottenham Hotspur, all of whom have played a game less. Despite being depleted by injuries and with another incomplete substitute bench, Burnley was well on top in the first half.

Palace was stronger after the break, but fell behind shortly after the hour mark. Mee launched himself at an Ashley Westwood free-kick and Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita could only push the ball in off the post.

Roy Hodgson’s team piled on the pressure in the final minutes but Burnley, which has lost just once in the last ten games, hung on to secure the all-important three points.

Getafe kick-started its bid to finish in the La Liga top four and qualify for the Champions League by beating Real Sociedad 2-1 at home on Monday, thanks to a brace from striker Jaime Mata.

Mata opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 20th minute and restored his side’s advantage in the 83rd after Adnan Januzaj levelled in the second half for Sociedad.

The victory took Getafe to 52 points, while Sociedad, which slumped to its fourth consecutive defeat, has 47 points on the board.