Captain Stokes says he won’t change his style

London: All-rounder Stokes replaced Root, who is taking leave to be with his wife for the birth of their second child, for the first Test at Southampton from July 8.

‘I hope that I always try to set the example in terms of attitude and commitment. When I am in charge, that is not going to change the way I go about things,’ Stokes was quoted as saying by BBC.

The 29-year-old Stokes, who has played 63 Tests since 2013, said positivity influences his conduct on the field and added that will continue.

In terms of how I want to influence the game, I try to have a positive effect. No matter what I do, it will always be the positive route.

Having taken up captaincy, Stokes will be first all-rounder since Andrew Flintoff to lead England and 81st skipper overall.

He was named vice-captain in 2017, but lost the position following the Bristol nightclub incident that year. Getting the opportunity to captain England is a huge honour even if it is only for once. It is something I am really looking forward to. But at the same time, I know I am only stepping in for the one game, he added.