Ibrahimovic is doing well: Milan coach

Milan: Star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is likely to be included in the AC Milan squad for their match against SPAL on Monday as he continues to move back to full fitness.

The 38-year-old former Sweden captain has been out since the season resumed after the coronavirus-enforced break due to a calf injury.

Ibrahimovic is doing well. He’s a lion, he’s always hungry. He had a great training session yesterday, if he repeats that today and gives me the all clear then he’ll be in the squad, Milan coach Stefano Pioli told the club’s television channel.

The club had said earlier in the month that Ibrahimovic had undergone a check-up following the injury to his right soleus muscle.

Ibrahimovic joined the club in his second stint in January. The 20-time Serie A champions have since enjoyed a revival in fortunes before Italian football went into a freeze due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Serie A club Bologna earlier categorically denied any possible move for Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the summer transfer window.

The Swede’s contract with Milan comes to an end after the conclusion of the current season and he is set to become a free agent.

Ibrahimovic has been linked with a move to Bologna considering his close relationship with their manager Sinisa Mihajlovic. Even before his transfer to Milan in January, he was briefly linked with Bologna.

I understand the media interest in making this a story, as he is such an important name at the top level, but Ibrahimovic is not a possibility, Bologna director of sport Riccardo Bigon told RAI Radio 1 as per Daily Mail.