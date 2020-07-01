IIT-Madras launches world’s first-ever online degree

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has announced the launch of ‘India’s first’ online B Sc degree in Programming and Data Science.

The programme is open to anyone who has passed Class XII, with English and Maths at the Class X level, and enrolled in any on-campus UG course. Even the current batch of students who are completing their Class XII in 2020 are eligible to apply. Graduates and working professionals can also take up this programme.

“This unique offering removes all barriers of age, discipline or geographic location and provides access to a world-class curriculum in data science which is in huge demand for skilled professionals,” said a press release.

The programme was launched Tuesday in the presence of Union Minister of HRD Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

Data Science is one of the fastest growing sectors that is predicted to create 11.5 million jobs by 2026. Online education is a trend being rapidly embraced for high quality education on a large scale.

“Faculty from IIT Madras are addressing the need of this sector using online education processes and present an inclusive and affordable education model that will extend IIT’s reach by orders of magnitude,” added the release.

It quoted the Minister as saying, “congratulations to the team of IIT Madras for the launch of the world’s first-ever online B.Sc. degree program in Data Science and Programming. This institution has a rich history of continuous innovation and success and its emergence as rank 1 in the NIRF rankings consistently underscores the team’s talent, mission and vision.”