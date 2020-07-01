Single from Dhanush movie to be out 28 July

Actor Dhanush awaits the release of Jagame Thandhiram, which marks his first collaboration with director Karthik Subbaraj. The movie was initially scheduled for a release on the 1 May, until Coronavirus played spoilsport.

The makers have now announced that the first single of the movie will be released on the 28 July, marking Dhanush’s birthday.

JagameThanthiram, directed by Karthik Subbaraj stars Dhanush as the lead, along with James Cosmo, Aiswarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan and Joju George playing crucial roles. The gangster drama has music by Santhosh Narayanan and is bankrolled by Sashikanth under his banner YNot Studios.