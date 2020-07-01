Slight reduction in daily Covid-19 cases in TN, 3,882 test positive

Chennai: There was a slight reduction in the number of new coronavirus cases in Tamilnadu today. While the count crossed 3,900 on a daily basis in the past few days, it stood at 3,882 today.

With this, the total Covid-19 infections in the State has touched 94,049. As many as 63 coronavirus patients lost their lives in various hospitals in Tamilnadu today, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,264.

Out of the 3,882 cases in the State, 2182 are from the capital city of Chennai alone. The metropolis crossed the 60,000 mark today, as the total number of cases in the city has touched 60,533.

On the positive side, as many as 2,852 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the State today, after they recovered from the pandemic. With this, the total number of recoveries in Tamilnadu has touched 52,926.

As far as other worst hit parts of the State are concerned, Madurai has reported 297 new cases, while Chengalpet, which stands second in the State, has reported 226 new infections today.