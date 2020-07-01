Tamilnadu’s corona tally surpasses China

Chennai: With yet another single-day high of over 3,900 cases, Tamilnadu surpassed China’s tally of Covid-19 infections, as the total cases mounted to 90,617.

China has reported close to 85,000 cases till date and Tamilnadu’s tally placed it third in the country, behind Maharashtra and Delhi.

On Tuesday, 3,943 persons were infected in the last 24 hours. After 2,325 persons were discharged, the number of active cases remained at 38,889. As many as 60 covid-19 patients died to take the total fatalities due to the virus to 1,201.

Of the 3,943 new cases of Coronavirus reported Tuesday, 2,393 are from Chennai. Chengalpattu recorded 160 cases, Kancheepuram 90 and Tiruvallur 153 cases.

Vellore and Tiruvannamalai confirmed 70 and 16 cases respectively. Madurai which has been put under lockdown continues to see a spike in cases reported 246 indigenous and 11 imported cases on Tuesday.

A total 30,242 samples were tested on Tuesday, says Health Ministry data.