Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Chennai: After its launch in India, Disney+ Hotstar has said it is set to revolutionise the way hundreds of millions of Indians watch movies with the launch of Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex.

As the nation inches towards normalcy, the video service brings Bollywood films and its stars directly to millions of smartphones across the country.

The first movie will be DilBechara, starring late Sushant Singh Rajput. To commemorate his invaluable contribution to Hindi cinema, this movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers.

Starting 24 July, fans can watch the premiers of seven of the most-awaited movies of 2020, including Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in Laxmmi Bomb (remake of Kanchana), Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in Sadak 2, AbhishekBachchan in The Big Bull etc.

Uday Shankar, president, The Walt Disney Company APAC and chairman, Star & Disney India, said, “we firmly believe in pushing boundaries to achieve the unexpected. We are happy to partner with the best directors and most talented actors; and provide them with a platform to present their ventures.”