US invites Indian students

Chennai: DePaul University will offer virtual learning courses for the Autumn Quarter 2020. These courses are specially designed for the Indian graduate and undergraduate students to avoid disruption of their learning amid the global pandemic, said a press note.

Working in partnership with leading global international education provider Study Group, the University offers virtual learning courses for the Autumn Quarter 2020 Last dates to apply for the Global Gateway Program (GGP) are 4 August 2020 for graduate students and 10 August 2020 for undergraduate students.

Ranked as the 125th top university in the USA, DePaul has 15 years of experience in delivering online education to students and is recognised at 42 in the nation for Most Innovative School (U.S. News & World Report, 2020).

“As a part of its offering, the DePaul University Global Gateway Program (GGP) will provide a combination of academic and English learning courses to those students who are academically qualified but need to enhance their English proficiency,” it added.