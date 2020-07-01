Will Annaatthe be postponed?

Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe was supposed to hit screens for Deepavali. Due to coronavirus pandemic, shooting came to halt. The makers announced releasing the movie this Pongal.

A section of the industrymen say that even that looks unlikely with corono still spreading fast.

The more shooting is delayed, more troubles to release the movie as planned, they add.

Annaatthe features Nayanthara as the female lead opposite Rajinikanth.

The Siva directorial will feature National award-winner Keerthy Suresh, senior actresses Khushboo, and Meena, in the pivotal roles.

As per the reports, Nayanthara appears as the love interest of the Rajinikanth in the movie, while Keerthy Suresh essays the role of his younger sister. Music is by D Imman.