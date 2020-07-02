7.84 lakh persons held for defying lockdown

Chennai: The Tamilnadu State police have arrested 7,84,685 persons for violating norms of social distancing and venturing out during curfew.

A press release from the DGP’s office said that 7,16,981 violations have been recorded by the police in various districts.

The restrictions have been imposed across the State to curb the spread of Coronavirus since 24 March. The city will be under lockdown until 31 July.

As many as 5,96,136 vehicles were seized from these persons.

However, the vehicles are being returned to THEIR owners in a phased manner.

A total amount of Rs 16,61,28,005 has been collected from violators as fine since March.