Babri case: Uma Bharti appears before CBI court

Lucknow: Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti today appeared in person before a CBI special court conducting trial in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case.

The court is currently recording the statements of 32 accused under CrPC section 313 (court’s power to examine the accused), a stage in the trial that follows the examination of prosecution witnesses. Uma Bharti is the 19th accused to depose before the court in the over 27-year-old case.

Thirteen other alleged accused, including former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani and senior BJP leaders MM Joshi and Kalyan Singh are yet to be examined at this stage.