Bukayo Saka signs long-term deal with Arsenal

London: Premier League side Arsenal have signed a new long-term deal with 18-year-old winger Bukayo Saka. Saka has been at the club since the age of seven. He made his debut in a Europa League match on November 18 and has since made 34 first-team appearances for the side.

Saka has assisted 11 goals and is the first teenager to do so for Arsenal since Cesc Fabregas in the 2006/07 season.

Bukayo is a talented and intelligent young player. He has impressed me with his work ethic and attitude to learn and adapt, and it has paid off in his performances. I am excited to continue working with him to develop him further, and for him to help us achieve our goals, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said in the club’s statement.

This is something everyone involved wanted to happen and we are delighted that Bukayo has signed a new long-term contract. He’s making great progress and is one of a number of young players who have developed through our academy.

This is so important for us as we move forward as a club, said technical director Edu Gaspar.

Saka tweeted that he is happy to have signed the contract extension. ‘London is my home. Arsenal my team. I’m so happy to finally announce my contract extension I love playing for this club and I’m looking forward to what the future holds.. The hard work continues so I can continue living my dream. God is Great !! (sic.)’ he said in the tweet.