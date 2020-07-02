CB-CID forms 12 special teams for Sathankulam case

Chennai: The CB-CID has formed around 12 special teams to probe the Sathankulam double death case and is recording the statements and examining the witnesses.

Special teams constituted by the CB-CID conducted enquiries with the family members of the victims, Sathankulam police station and the Sathankulam Bazaar Area, where the police picked up Jayaraj on June 19 for investigation for allegedly keeping his mobile phone shop beyond the lockdown hours.

Anil Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CB-CID, Tirunelveli, who was appointed as the Investigation Officer by the court, also visited the places and held inquiries.

The CB-CID sleuths also recorded statements from eye-witnesses and family members of the victims.

The Sathankulam police station was sealed to protect the evidences. Forensic department personnel also visited the station to collect evidences.

Additional Director General of Police K.Jayanth Murali also visited the family members of the victims and assured that justice would be rendered to them.

Te Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the CB-CID to immediately take up the probe till the CBI takes over the case to protect the evidences.

The court observed that on perusal of the preliminary post-mortem report and the ‘inquest’ report submitted by the Kovilpatti Judicial Magistrate (JM) Bharathidasan showed that a prima facie material was available to register a case under Section 302 (Murder) of the IPC against the police personnel responsible for the death of the father-son duo.