Emotional note from outgoing CoP Viswanathan

Chennai: Former Greater Chennai City Commissioner of Police, A K Viswanathan penned an emotional note to express his gratitude towards his colleagues who enabled him a successful stint at the office for the past three years.

“For the past three years, the Chennai Police department has done great work, which has gained the public’s trust. The police officials exhibited their talents and skills in different ways and fields”, the note said.

“The police personnel have increased the use of CCTV which has improved the safety of the city”, he wrote.

Viswanathan also mentioned that policemen should treat people the way they wish to be treated by others. “The way you behaved with the public has increased their love and respect towards department”, the note said, adding, “The past years’ Deepavali, Pongal and Women’s Day celebrations have a special place in my heart and I would cherish the memories.”

He thanked the department for standing in the frontline during the challenging times and doing such good work. He also extended gratitudes to the families of the police personnel for supporting them to do their work.

He requested his colleagues to continue their services for the department and to be more responsible, duty conscious and bring good will to the force.

Viswanathan has been appointed as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Operations.

He is credited for being instrumental in digitising the police department by introducing Apps, E-payments, revamping police stations and his pet project, ‘Third Eye’, which brought the city under CCTV surveillance.