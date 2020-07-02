Fifth arrest in Sathankulam case: Inspector too held

Chennai: After arresting four persons including a Sub-Inspector last night in connection with the deaths of a trader and his son, allegedly due to custodial torture in Sathankulam, the CB-CID today arrested an Inspector.

According to sources, Inspector Sridhar who is under suspension after the incident that shook the entire country was arrested and he is being questioned by the special team of CB-CID.

On Wednesday, the CB-CID booked six people, including Sub-Inspectors Ragu Ganesh and Balakrishnan of Sathankulam police station, in connection with the custodial deaths of P Jayaraj and his son, J Beniks.

CB-CID had arrested SI Ragu Ganesh and special teams were on the lookout for the others who are said to be at large.

Jayaraj and Beniks, arrested for allegedly violating lockdown norms over business hours of their cellphone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on 23 June, with their friends and relatives alleging that they were severely thrashed at the Sathankulam police station by the personnel earlier.