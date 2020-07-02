Neyveli blast: High level probe ordered, safety audit starts

Chennai: NLC management has ordered a high level probe into the a mishap, in which six people were killed and 17 others injured when a boiler exploded at the NLC India Limited in Neyveli on Wednesday.

Sources said that there were only six casualties and stoutly denied media reports that the toll was on the higher side.

An official release from NLC last night said the explosion took place at the Unit-5 of the Thermal Power Station-II (TPS-II) at around 9.45 am, while it was under shut down and maintenance works were on.

It said a fire broke out in the boiler area, subsequent to an explosion, resulting in injuries to NLCIL maintenance team, comprising an executive, two superviosrs, three non-executive employees and 17 contract workers.

Of the total 23 injured, six workers belonging to a contractor, succumbed to injuries on the spot. The 17 injured were immediately rushed to NLCIL hospital.

After initial treatment, 16 of them were shifted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai for further higher speciality treatment, while one with minor injuries was being treated at NLCIL hospital.

A high-level inquiry headed by P K Mohapatra, Retired Direction (Technical), NTPC has been ordered into the accident, besides an internal inquiry committee with senior executives headed by Director (Power) of NLCIL.

The Unit Head of TPS-II has been placed under suspension pending enquiry by the management. All the four units of 210 MW each of TPS-II Stage-II have been ordered to shut down for immediate safety audit.