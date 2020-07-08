1361 positive cases in Chennai today

Chennai: Tamilnadu saw a total of 3,756 positive cases today. And Chennai continues be on the lower side as only 1361 cases were reported from the city.

Tamilnadu has now seen a total of 1,22,350 cases. Interestingly the recovery rate was encouraging.

In the last 24 hours, 3,051 were discharged. 64 deaths have been reported.

Meanwhile Senior AIADMK leader Electricity Minister P Thangamani and his son on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources close to the Minister said that Thangamani and his family members have been routinely subjecting themselves to medical tests to ascertain whether they were exposed to coronavirus.

Their swab samples were taken for testing yesterday and the reports returned positive today in respect of Thangamani and his son Dharanidharan following which both of them were admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in the city for treatment.